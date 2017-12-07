Famous faces found: Colin Farrell, Reggie Watts, Mario Batali

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Colin Farrell, in town shooting “Widows” for Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”), was spotted dining on some sushi with his sister at Sunda the other night. … Popular restaurateur, cookbook author and TV chef Mario Batali checked out the patio scene at the Duck Inn in Bridgeport — sharing some quality time with chef/owner Kevin Hickey, as well as the Duck Inn’s executive chef Kris Delee. … Chicago native Michael Pena was spied late-night dining at Rockit Bar & Grill — along with a large posse of pals. … Performance artist and bandleader Reggie Watts is scheduled to be the star attraction at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Xfinity Mobile launch party at Studio Xfinity in Lincoln Park — greeting fans and then performing an in-store comedy set, followed by a Facebook Live selfie stand-up gig later that afternoon. Watts currently is the bandleader for the “Late Late Show” on CBS, starring James Corden. … Fans of the old “Brady Bunch” classic TV sitcom were delighted to spot actor Barry Williams dining with Chicago broadcaster Erich “Mancow” Muller at Restaurant Michael in Winnetka. … Over at Joy District in River North, the Chicago-based DJ group Louis The Child took a break from its current national festival tour to play a surprise set at Joy District, joined by well-known DJ Flosstradamus (Curt Cameruci), plus the upcoming DJ duo Win +Woo (Nick Winholt and Austin Woo). … ABC-7 sports anchor Dionne Miller will emcee the big “Gildapalooza” fundraiser Thursday, benefiting Gilda’s Club Chicago’s programs — aiding the cancer community and their families. The fete will be held at the Columbia Yacht Club, 111 N. Lake Shore Drive.