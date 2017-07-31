Famous faces spotted: Jimmy Buffett, Clayton Kershaw, Sophia Bush

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Yes, that was Jimmy Buffett spied eating healthy at Mity Nice Bar & Grill at Water Tower Place recently — lunching on a veggie burger. … Meanwhile the Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw was seen dining at Foodease — also at Water Tower Place. … Among those recently checking out the Takashi Murakami exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art have been (separately) Sophia Bush, music man Roger Waters and Chance the Rapper. … While in town boosting her new “Kidnap” film, Halle Berry lunched at Prime & Provisions and dined at Maple & Ash. … Joe’s Stone Crab sightings have included a recent night when the men helming both the Cubs and the Bears chose the popular eatery: Joe Maddon and John Fox. The two coaches, who had never before met in person, were introduced and enjoyed sending bottles of wine to each other’s table. … Joy District continues as a sports stars’ magnet with the Hawks’ Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Vinnie Hinostorza, Ryan Hartman and Nick Schmaltz — plus the San Antonio Spurs’ Brandon Paul — making the scene. … Spotted at Chicago’s Barrio Sunday night: some of the “Shameless” cast members, including Shanola Hampton, Jeremy Allen White, Emma Kenney and the newcomer on the show, Jessica Szohr.