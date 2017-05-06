Famous faces spotted: Michelle Rodriguez, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Fans of comedy guru and filmmaker Judd Apatow — and his actress-comedian wife Leslie Mann — were delighted to see the couple recently lunching at Fabio Viviani’s Siena Tavern, joined by their kids. … Michelle Rodriguez, in town filming Oscar winner’s Steve McQueen’s “Widows” with Viola Davis, Colin Farrell and Liam Neeson, was spied dining at Le Colonial on Rush Street. … Sunda sightings in recent days have included actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost”), the Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota, Grammy-winning French DJ Cedric Gervais, two-time Olympic gold medal-winning soccer star Abby Wambach and Chicago native and ex-Bulls player Nazr Mohammed. … Skokie’s own Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) had the crowd cheering as the funnyman jumped on stage at Brando’s Speakeasy to croon Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” … Among those supporting PAWS’ 17th annual Chicago 5K Walk/Run at Montrose Harbor Sunday were the honorary “Leaders of the Pack,” Colin Donnell and Patti Murin of “Chicago Med.” … Mayor Rahm Emanuel has become something of a regular at the Roanoke restaurant in the Loop. … Spotted at Bub City on Saturday were Cubs pitchers John Lackey and John Lester, as well as their former teammate David Ross, who recently snared second place on “Dancing With the Stars” — with the trio later joined by Cubs second baseman Addison Russell.