Following the famous: Billy Crystal, LeBron James, Taylor Kinney

SEEN ON THE SCENE: While in town doing his “Spend the Night” show, Billy Crystal was spied by fans dining at Joe’s Stone Crab on Grand — joined by a group that included Chicago native Bonnie Hunt, who was an added feature to Crystal’s show. … Also spied separately at Joe’s was White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier. … A highlight of the special Tuesday tribute to Roger Ebert — on the fourth anniversary of his death — was his widow, Chaz Ebert, handing out 21 grants — including one to Donda’s House, which provides free access to the arts for young people. It’s named for Donda West, the late mother of Kanye West. At the Ebert memorial, Che “Rhymefest” Smith accepted the award for Donda’s House — praising Chaz for her generosity that he said caused “a revolution of love. You are a kingmaker. You are a queenmaker. You are our oracle.” Rhymefest also noted how his own work had recently brought him in contact with Martin Sheen and his son, fellow actor and filmmaker Emilio Estevez, who had asked Rhymefest to mentor him in community-building, because Estevez is now interested in making films of “authenticity and genuineness.” … The Atlanta Hawks’ Kris Humphries — who will likely long be remembered for that brief 2011 marriage to Kim Kardashian — was seen working out at Equinox’s Gold Coast location. … LeBron James had heads turning when he dined at RPM Steak, joined by Cavalier teammates Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye and Kay Felder. … Also at the popular steakery, the NBA players’ Cavs teammate Deron Williams was seen dining separately, earlier that evening. … Ditto for “Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney. … Yes, that was Dominique Wilkins seen hanging out at Foodlife at Water Tower Place the other day, stoking his appetite with some stir-fry goodies and chicken wings from the Comfort Kitchen.