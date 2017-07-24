For Jenny Slate, Chicago means NU, hot dogs and a killer bat mitzah

A recent visit to Chicago brought back “nothing but really happy memories” for actress Jenny Slate, best known for her stints on “Parks and Recreation” and “Saturday Night Live” and films including “Zootopia” and “Gifted.”

“I first came here as part of the ‘Cherubs’ program at Northwestern for theater students when I was in high school,” said the Massachusetts native, adding, “I also went to my best-ever bat mitzvah that took place in Chicago. On top of that, some of my favorite movies are from Chicago — like John Hughes’ films. So, when I think of this city, it always makes me smile.”

Her new film “Landline” (opening Friday) is set in New York City in the mid-1990s and was written and directed by Gillian Robespierre, who earlier made “Obvious Child” with Slate. She plays Dana, the older daughter of John Turturro and Edie Falco’s characters. While her younger sister [Abby Quinn] discovers Turturro has been having an affair, Dana herself strays — and has a fling with an old college friend, even though she is engaged and about to get married.

Slate said, “I think whatever decade you’re in, if you are a person who has been in the same relationship with your partner since like college [as her character has been with Jay Duplass’ in the film] and you’re 30 now, chances are your partner is also your very best friend, who played such an important and deep part in your formative years. It feels almost like a betrayal to ask, ‘Is this how we should be going?’ at this point, because that foundation feels so precious and it is.

“But Dana learns it’s not just precious because it’s been consistent, but it’s precious because it’s flexible — it can grow and change, as we show in the film.”

Slate laughed on remembering having to eat “like about eight hot dogs for a scene that is barely seen in [‘Landline’]. … I love hot dogs, but shooting that scene — and eating so many — did not end well. Of course, you’ve got great hot dogs in Chicago — as well as another of my favorite foods, pizza — so you know what I’m talking about.”

For “Landline” executive producer and veteran Chicago-based filmmaker Gigi Pritzker, “it has been a total joy” to have been involved with Robespierre and her writing partner Elisabeth Holm, since the “Landline” project was in its infancy.

Setting the story in New York in the last decade of the last century was a no-brainer for Pritzker. “That was the world in which Gill and Liz grew up. That period has a lot of resonance for them. That’s when they came of age.

“The beauty of this story, however: As a parent, it speaks to me both from what the parents in the film are going through, but also what the kids are going through. I think it appeals to a wide range of people.”

While Pritzker and her Odd Lot Entertainment production company have made films all over the world — including “Hell or High Water,” “Drive,” “Ender’s Game,” “Draft Day,” “Rosewater” and “The Way Way Back” — the producer hinted she may soon shoot something much closer to home.

While no details were revealed, Pritzker did say “we are working on something that is a Chicago story, and I would love to shoot it here!”

Fingers crossed.