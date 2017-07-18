Founders of Raven Theatre announce a major life change

Since its founding in 1983 by Michael Menendian and JoAnn Montemurro, Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company has been the quintessence of a mom-and-pop operation. The long-married couple, who have produced, directed, designed and/or appeared in more than 100 productions (and along the way raised a daughter, Sophia, who has done everything from oversee the concessions stand to acting in a number of productions) have made a formidable career together, most frequently staging American classics. They also have forged a permanent home with two stages in the Edgewater neighborhood that has a loyal and sizable following.

But today, after nearly 35 years at the helm, Menendian and Monetemurro, who serve as Raven’s co-artistic directors, announced that they will retire at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

Under their leadership, the company has occupied two long-term theater spaces – the first in Roger’s Park from 1985–1999, and, since 2002, the company’s current home — a former neighborhood grocery store whose handsome transformation they oversaw. During the couple’s tenure, Raven Theatre has been honored with 23 Jeff Awards and 85 Jeff Award nominations. It also has given opportunities to many directors, designers and actors along the way.

Raven, which will celebrate its 35th anniversary in March, 2018, began as an itinerant company, but in August, 1985, it moved into a storefront in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, which had previously been the Rogers Park Post Office. The company renovated the space into a 70-seat black box theater, and during its time at that location it produced 41 shows, including several memorable revivals of plays by Arthur Miller.

After that space was taken over in 1999 by the Chicago Public School system, Menendian and Montemurro, working with community leaders and philanthropists, purchased a 10,000-square foot building at the corner of Granville and Clark, outfitting it with two stages – a 130-seat East Stage and a 55-seat West Stage. In 2003, the company began an educational program, “Take Flight.”

In a prepared statement, Walter Pophin, president of Raven’s board of directors, said: “We are deeply grateful for the work which Mike and JoAnn have done over the years for the theater. Through their effort and inspiration Raven Theatre has offered high quality, accessible modern drama to Chicago audiences for 35 years and has established a dynamic education program in the local public schools.”

Raven Theatre Company will begin a national search for a new artistic director immediately.

Among Menendian’s directing credits are the scorching recent production of “Direct from Death Row The Scottsboro Boys,” “Beast on the Moon” (a play that captured his Armenian roots), “A Soldier’s Play,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “Golden Boy,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “A View from the Bridge,” “Jesus Hopped the ’A’ Train” “Death of a Salesman” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” among others.

Montemurro, a graduate of the Goodman School of Drama, has directed “The House of Blue Leaves,” “Bus Stop” “Grace & Glorie,” “Lord Byron’s Love Letter,” “The Long Goodbye” and “The Trip to Bountiful. ” Her acting credits include “The Assembled Parties,” “All My Sons,” “A View from the Bridge,” and “Marvin’s Room,” among others. She earned a Jeff Award for her title role performance in “Laverty Oberlander.”

For additional information, visit raventheatre.com.