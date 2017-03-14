Four-day Lollapalooza tickets on sale March 21

Fans cheer as Mutemath performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Saturday afternoon, July 30, 2016. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

With the lineup and schedule yet to be announced, Lollapalooza today announced that its coveted four-day passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 21. The four-day ticket for the music fest, running Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park, will set you back $335 (plus applicable fees).

The passes will be available for purchase at lollapalooza.com

Single-day passes are $120 (plus fees); VIP tickets range from $650-$2,200 (plus fees) and “platinum tickets” will set you back $4,200 (fees included).

The now four-day fest will feature 170 performances on eight stages. Food from more than 35 chefs/restaurants , as well as bar items/concessions will be available for purchase on-site. Festival and specialty items also will be available for purchase. Water stations with free refills will also be available. On-site locker storage and and charging stations will also be featured.