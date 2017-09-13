Frank Vincent, had roles in ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Goodfellas’, dies at 78

Frank Vincent on "The Sopranos" on HBO. | FILE PHOTO

Frank Vincent, the actor who starred as mob boss Phil Leotardo on the HBO hit series “The Sopranos,” had died. He was 78.

According to reports, Mr. Vincent died of complications following heart surgery.

Mr. Vincent was known for his tough guy roles on television and film, and a favorite of legendary film director Martin Scorsese who directed the actor in “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas” and “Casino.”

Other film roles included “Wise Guys,” “Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing,” “Chicago Overcoat” and the animated featured “Shark Tale.”

Mr. Vincent was also an author, having published the tongue-in-cheek advice tome “A Guy’s Guide to Being a Man’s Man,” in 2007.