Free summer fitness series added to the Park at Wrigley lineup

The Cubs want to help you get in shape this summer.

The Park at Wrigley today announced a free series of summer fitness programming. According to the announcement, the series will feature “a rotating running club, interval training, yoga and Pilates sessions” on the green. The sessions will run June 12 through Aug. 31.

Here’s the schedule, as presented in the announcement:

6 p.m. Mondays: local fitness group Shred415 leads a run club (excluding gamedays); runners meet at the south stage at the Park

7 a.m. Wednesdays: high-intensity interval training “bootcamp”; certified personal trainer Kate Lemere leads sessions June 14 and 28, July 12 and 26, and August 9 and 23. CrossTown Fitness brings certified personal trainers trainers including Stephanie Rountree, June 21, July 5 and 19, August 2, 16 and 30

7 a.m.Thursdays: improve your mental and physical strength with yoga and Pilates sessions; MindFuel Wellness hosts sessions June 15 and 29, July 13 and 27, and August 10 and 24. Bloom Yoga Studio hosts sessions June 22, July 6 and 20, and August 3, 17 and 31.

For complete details, visit www.parkatwrigley.com

RELATED

Cubs to open ‘Park at Wrigley’ plaza April 10 amid security fears