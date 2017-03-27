Full lineup for 2017 Chicago Blues Fest announced

Rhiannon Giddens (shown performing with Eric Church on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee) will headline the Chicago Blues Festival on June 11. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

With Pritzker Pavilion headliners including Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues, Rhymefest, John Primer and The Real Deal, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr., Rhiannon Giddens, Ronnie Baker Brooks and Theo Huff and the New Agenda Band previously announced, the full lineup for the 2017 Chicago Blues Fest was announced tonight.

For the first time in its 34-year history, the festival will take place in Millennium Park, with performances scheduled from 5 to 9:30 p.m. each evening. Visit chicagobluesfestival.us for more information.

In addition to the festival in the park, various previews and special events/performances will be taking place in the weeks leading up to opening night:

May 8: Nellie “Tiger” Travis, noon, Chicago Cultural Center’s Randolph Square, 78 E. Washington

May 15: The Mike Wheeler Band, noon, Chicago Cultural Center’s Randolph Square

May 22: Film screening, “Willie Dixon and the New Generation of Chicago Blues,” 6 p.m., Claudia Cassidy Theater at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington

May 30: Bridges to the Blues Showcase, featuring Rhymefest, 5 to 9 p.m., Claudia Cassidy Theater. Multigenerational artists will create original blues-inspired music, for a chance to perform at the Blues Festival. For details, visit dondashouseinc.org

June 5: Official festival preview, noon Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington, featuring Chicago Wind with Matthew Skoller and Deitra Farr

June 5: Film screening “Sam Lay in Bluesland,” 6 p.m., Claudia Cassidy Theater

Here’s the schedule for the 2017 Chicago Blues Festival:

FRIDAY JUNE 9

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5–6 p.m. John Primer and The Real Deal

6:20–7:05 p.m. Rhymefest

7:20–9:30 p.m. Celebrating 40 Years: Billy Branch & The Son of Blues with special guests Lurrie Bell, Freddie Dixon, J.W.S. Williams, Carlos Johnson, Carl Weathersby, Bill McFarland and Chicago Fire Horns and Mae Koen & The Lights.

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Demetria Taylor

12:45–1:45 p.m. Mary Lane and the No Static Blues Band

2:15–3:15 p.m. Nick Moss Band

3:45–4:45 p.m. The Mike Wheeler Band

5:15–6:15 p.m. Guy King

Mississippi Juke Joint (North Promenade)

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis and Stone Academy

1–2 p.m. Eden Brent

2:30–3:30 p.m. Cedric Burnside Project

4–5 p.m. Jarekus Singleton

5:30–7:30 p.m. Jam Session with Cedric Burnside

Front Porch Stage (Harris Theater Roof Top)

Noon–1 p.m. Rip Lee Pryor

1:20–2:20 p.m. The Jimmy Burns Band

2:45–3:45 p.m. Henry Gray & Bob Corritore

4:15–5:15 p.m. Tribute to Barrelhouse Chuck featuring Billy Flynn, Johnny Iguana Roosevelt Purifoy and Piano Willie O’Shawny

SATURDAY JUNE 10

Jay Pritzker Pavilion (Soul/R&B Night)

5–6 p.m. Nellie Tiger Travis

6:30–7:45 p.m. Theo Huff and the New Agenda Band

8:15–9:30 p.m. William Bell

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

11:15 a.m. –12:15 p.m. Chicago Wind with Matthew Skoller & Deitra Farr

12:45–1:45 p.m. Lynne Jordan & The Shivers

2:15–3:15 p.m. Big Bill Morganfield

3:45–4:45 p.m. Coco Montoya

5:15–6:15 p.m. Southside Tribute to Killer Ray Allison with Joe Pratt & The Source One Band and JoJo Murray

Mississippi Juke Joint (North Promenade Tent)

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Panel Discussion: Mississippi Blues Trail 10th Anniversary with Jim O’Neal, Dr. Edgar Smith, Scott Barretta and Alex Thomas

1–2 p.m. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

2:30–3:30 p.m. Bridges to the Blues by Donda’s House

4–5 p.m. Vick Allen

5:30–7:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Front Porch (Harris Theater Roof Top)

Noon–1 p.m. Khalif Wailin’ Walter

1:20–2:20 p.m. Eddie Taylor Jr.’s Tribute to Eddie Taylor, Sr.

2:45–3:45 p.m. Jimmy Johnson Band

4:15–5:15 p.m. Harmonica Hinds Quartet

SUNDAY JUNE 11

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5–6 p.m. Ronnie Baker Brooks

6:20–7:20 p.m. Rhiannon Giddens

7:40–9:30 p.m. Gary Clark Jr.

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Tail Dragger and the Allstars

12:45–1:45 p.m. The Blues Disciples with special guest Ms. Erica Johnson & Milwaukee Slim

2:15–3:15 p.m. Vance Kelly and the Backstreet Blues Band

3:45 pm–4:45 p.m. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

5:15 p.m. –6:15 p.m. Melvia “Chick” Rodgers

Front Porch Stage (Harris Theater Roof Top)

Noon–1 p.m. The Como Mamas

1:20–2:20 p.m. Mud Morganfield Band

2:45–3:45 p.m. Chi-Town Harp Showcase featuring Omar Coleman, Russ Green and Lamont Harris

4:15–5:15 p.m. Wallace Coleman

Mississippi Juke Joint (North PromenadeTent)

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Panel Discussion: Tribute to Amy Van Singel with Dick Shurman, Jim O’Neal and Rebecca Sive

1–2 p.m. JJ Thames

2:30–3:30 p.m. Zakiya Hooker

4–5 p.m. Denise LaSalle

5:30–7:30 p.m. Jam Session with Eddie Taylor Jr.