Amal Clooney, the prominent Lebanese-British human rights lawyer and wife of American actor George, is pregnant with twins, a family friend said on February 8, 2017. "She's pregnant with twins," the friend said, asking to remain anonymous and without providing any further details about the sexes of the babies or due date.The 39-year-old rights lawyer and 55-year-old Hollywood star tied the knot in Venice in 2014.

