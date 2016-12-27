George Michael’s partner speaks of finding the singer dead

In this file picture taken on September 9, 2012, British singer George Michael performs on stage in Paris. | (MIGUEL EDINA/AFP/Getty Images)

Just days after the death of George Michael, more details are emerging about the singer’s passing, from those closest to him.

USA TODAY reports that hairstylist and photographer Fadi Fawaz, who has been romantically linked to Michael in recent years, says he found the singer’s body, according to reports by People and ET.

Fawaz, whose Twitter profile includes a photo of him kissing Michael, tweeted about “finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.”

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

According to a story in The Guardian:

“The couple had planned to go for Christmas lunch before the singer’s shock death on Sunday at the age of 53. Fawaz recalled how he had gone round to the home in the village of Goring-on-Thames merely to get his partner out of bed. “I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “We don’t know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. “Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was – he was a beautiful person.”

The Guardian story also stated that Michael was workign on a documentary about his life, set for a March 2017 release.

Results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of the singer’s death are not yet known.

Meanwhile, Michael’s music is soaring on streaming services and via downloads. Spotify reports streams of the late singer’s music have skyrocketed more than 3,000% since his passing. On iTunes, sales of his solo albums as well as those of Wham! have also risen, led by compilation albums such as “Ladies and Gentlemen: The Best of George Michael.”