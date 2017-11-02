Glenn Close in ‘One the great stage performances of this century’

It’s been 22 years since veteran film actress Glenn Close took home the Tony Award for best actress for her performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” Broadway musical, based on the classic film of the same name.

On Thursday night, Close returned to the role in a revival of the musical, in a performance the New York Times is calling “one the great stage performances of this century.”

If your travels take you to New York in the next 16 weeks, you might want to check out the production at the Palace Theater, though tickets are selling at a brisk pace.

Here’s a snippet of what the New York Times had to say:

“Ms. Close deploys the declarative physical vocabulary of silent-movie acting to convey a genuine grandeur of spirit and an equally outsize force of will. Watch Norma watching herself onscreen in a state of mimetic rapture, or seesawing violently between little girl coquettishness and iron imperiousness with her captive lover. The audacity of this performance is matched by its veracity. This is grand-gesture acting of a singularly sophisticated and disciplined order, one of those rare instances in which more is truly more.”

