‘Gold’ glistens with humor, solid acting and McConaughey sweat

Matthew McConaughey goes the full Bobby D, Johnny Depp, sacrificing-appearance-for-the-craft route in “Gold,” from the shiny balding pate to the prominent paunch to the crooked teeth to the utter lack of vanity in the performance.

It could be argued undergoing such a transformation carries with it a certain amount of thespian vanity, i.e., Look at me! I’m an ACTOR! Well good for him. And good for us, because it’s McConaughey’s great big performance and the fine work by the outstanding cast that carries the day in “Gold,” an uneven and overlong but nonetheless entertaining American Dream saga that feels a little like “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” crossed with “The Wolf of Wall Street” with some heavy seasoning of “American Hustle” on the side.

Director Stephen Gaghan certainly knows how to do international intrigue. He wrote the screenplay for “Traffic” and directed “Syriana,” two of the most authentic-feeling and powerful dramas of the 2000s.

Even though “Gold” is inspired by true events, much of it feels more like a gold-plated version of the truth — shiny and interesting and certainly capable of attracting your interest, but hardly the motherlode. More often than not, you find yourself thinking whatever really happened, it probably didn’t happen in such dramatic, over-the-top fashion.

And yet you take the ride.

McConaughey plays Kenny Wells, a classic dreamer-schemer who grew up in Reno (“The Biggest Little City in the World”) in the shadow of his legendary father (Craig T. Nelson) and worked with dad at the Washoe Mining Corp., which was founded by his grandfather.

By the late 1980s, Kenny’s dad is long gone, the economy is in a hard downward spiral — and Kenny has been reduced to a desperate, hard-drinking, chain-smoking and perpetually sweat-soaked hustler, working out of a tavern, making Hail Mary sales calls to potential investors who can’t wait for him to stop talking so they can turn him down. Only a few longtime employees and Kenny’s longtime girlfriend Kay (Bryce Dallas Howard) remain loyal to him and believe in him.

Down to his last dream, Kenny makes his way to Indonesia and talks his way into a partnership withthe geologist Michael Accosta (Edgar Ramirez), who was once thought to be a genius finding hot spots for minerals but has been on a cold streak of his own.

With a terrific soundtrack and a couple of montages moving things along, Kenny and Michael experience a somewhat predictable rollercoaster ride of ups and downs. When it appears Washoe has hit the “gold strike of the decade,” slick New York investment types (Corey Stoll and Bruce Greenwood, among others) come knocking with bared teeth. They’ll put up with Kenny’s wild, drunken, rough-hewn ways if it means they can dig elbow-deep into the mountain of gold.

“Gold” is one of the drinking-est movies in recent years. Kenny spends much of the film pouring drinks, downing drinks, throwing drinks against the wall, finding more to drink, passing out — and drinking again. At times it feels more like a portrait of an alcoholic than a continent-hopping adventure. McConaughey is so good playing a drunk you can practically smell the whiskey on his breath emanating from the screen — but when a movie is called “Gold,” we want to see more, well, gold.

Gaghan and the production team do a credible job of plunging us into the 1980s (oh those boxy cars and questionable hairstyles), and of plunging us into Indonesia. The mining sequences and the dialogue about the industry ring true. McConaughey and Ramirez have an entertaining chemistry, with Kenny sometimes gushing about “looking for gold and finding a friend” and the stoic Michael telling him to take a step back with the corny emotions, even as his eyes betray his genuine affection for Kenny.

Didn’t care for the ending. Didn’t buy the ending. It felt like (OK I’ll say it) fool’s gold.

The acting is the purest thing in “Gold.”

★★★

Dimension Films presents a film directed by Stephen Gaghan and written by Patrick Massett and John Zinman. Rated R (for language throughout and some sexuality/nudity). Running time: 121 minutes. Opens Friday at local theaters.