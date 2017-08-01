Hollywood’s A-listers come for the food, the seemingly endless champagne, the equally endless air kisses, the emcee’s goofs and grandeur, and the awards, of course.
Mostly, they — and the world — comes to check out just who wore what to the Golden Globes. (Come on, you know it’s true).
This year seemed to be brimming with flesh-tones/delicate pastels (Emma Stone, Felicity Jones), the golden touch (Kerry Washington, Sofia Vergara, Priyanka Chopra), bridal white (Sarah Jessica Parker, Issa Rae) and the occasional bold and beautiful (the stunning yellow worn by Viola Davis).
So here’s a peek at some of tonight’s fashion statements (which was your fave?) at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards:
Viola Davis arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Actress Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 689334779
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Anna Kendrick arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 74th Annu
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Sofia Vergara arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Felicity Jones poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldana arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Issa Rae arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Actors Sarah Paulson (left) and Amanda Peet arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Lily Collins at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Chrissy Teigen attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images