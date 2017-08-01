Golden Globe fashions a kaleidoscope of colors, styles

Hollywood’s A-listers come for the food, the seemingly endless champagne, the equally endless air kisses, the emcee’s goofs and grandeur, and the awards, of course.

Mostly, they — and the world — comes to check out just who wore what to the Golden Globes. (Come on, you know it’s true).

This year seemed to be brimming with flesh-tones/delicate pastels (Emma Stone, Felicity Jones), the golden touch (Kerry Washington, Sofia Vergara, Priyanka Chopra), bridal white (Sarah Jessica Parker, Issa Rae) and the occasional bold and beautiful (the stunning yellow worn by Viola Davis).

So here’s a peek at some of tonight’s fashion statements (which was your fave?) at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards: