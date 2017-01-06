Goodman cancels another performance of ‘Pamplona’ due to ailing Keach

Stacy Keach plays Ernest Hemingway in "Pamplona," the one-man show by Jim McGrath now in its world premiere at the Goodman Theatre. (Photo: Liz Lauren)

The Goodman Theatre has canceled tonight’s performance of “Pamplona,” the one-man show starring Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway. (Wednesday’s performance had likewise been cancelled.)

According to Denise Schneider, the theater’s director of communications, Keach, who fell ill midway through Tuesday’s opening night performance, is receiving medical attention at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a day of tests there on Wednesday, with his wife and daughter at his side.

Audience members holding tickets to tonight’s performance will be contacted by a Goodman Theatre box office representative to reschedule tickets for a future performance, although as of now there is no word about when Keach will return to the stage. Patrons also can call (312) 443-3800 from noon until 5 p.m.

Keach has no understudy for the show which was crafted specifically for him by writer Jim McGrath, and directed by Robert Falls. “Pamplona” was extended through June 25 even before it opened.