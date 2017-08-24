Gronkowski, Crying Jordan poser star in Katy Perry’s new music video

Gronkowski makes a brief cameo in Katy Perry's new music video. | Katy Perry/YouTube

Katy Perry debuted a weird, star-studded music video for her song “Swish Swish,” which includes Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Perry’s version of the crying Jordan meme.

The video, which debuted on Monday and revolves around a basketball game between Team Tiger and Team Sheep, features a celebrity-filled cast, including commentator Bill Walton, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, actor Terry Crews and Gaten Matarazzo from the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Gronkowski, who starred in 3LAU’s music video for “On My Mind” in May, made a brief cameo at around the video’s 2:24 mark. He’s sitting in the crowd holding a sign asking “When does football start?” after Perry messed up a play.

The video also mocks a few social media memes, including the crying Jordan.

Oh, and to answer your question, Gronkowski: College football starts in less than a week. NFL regular season starts in less than two weeks.

You can watch the entire video below:

