Guitarist and J. Geils Band leader dies at 71

J. Geils performs at a 2010 concert in Fenway Park in Boston. | John W. Ferguson/Getty Images

Guitarist John Warren Geils Jr., whose namesake J. Geils Band scored the Top 5 singles “Freeze-Frame” and “Centerfold,” has died at age 71, Boston TV station WCVB reports.

The station said he was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts, home.