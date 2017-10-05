Guy Ritchie has a favorite, very fishy story about Chicago

Guy Ritchie, director of “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” (opening Friday), will always carry Chicago in a special place in his heart — for a reason that has nothing to do with making movies.

“Chicago is one of my favorite cities, even though I’m not a big fan of cities,” Ritchie told me in an interview in New York. “The only reason I go to cities is because I’m often working in cities. … But Chicago is one city which is a real city, with a great soul about it, as well as tremendous architecture and all that.

“But what I really love about it: Chicago is the city where I caught one of the biggest fish I ever caught! It was a 32-pound brown trout out of that lake — your Lake Michigan. I think it might have been nuclear-affected, that fish,” he joked. “It was affected by something, just because of the size of it! I got a picture of me and my son with it. That fish lives with me at home. I got it stuffed, because I was so pleased about catching it!

“I’ve caught fish all over the world, but that’s one of the biggest — certainly the biggest trout I’ve ever caught.”