Hamilton exhibit to open at Chicago’s Newberry Library

Fans of the musical “Hamilton” and history buffs in general are in for a special treat as the Newberry Library opens a historical exhibition on Alexander Hamilton titled “Hamilton: The History Behind the Musical.”

Beginning Jan. 11, patrons of the library (60 W. Walton) can see first editions of Hamilton’s writings and original letters, as well as other items related to the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

According to the announcement:

“Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit musical Hamilton has revived interest in Alexander Hamilton, one of the most complex and controversial founding fathers. How did the same man who was revered as a patriotic immigrant, Revolutionary aide to George Washington, and framer and defender of the Constitution, fall from grace to become reviled as a scheming bureaucrat, adulterer, and partisan politician?”

Admission to the exhibit, which runs through March 9, is free . Hours vary. Visit newberry.org

The Newberry Library opened in 1887 and is home to a collection of rare historical manuscripts, rare maps, genealogical resources and personal papers of Midwest authors.