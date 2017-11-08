‘Hamilton’ stage musical launches an official app

Neither Alexander Hamilton, nor any of such scientifically-minded Founding Fathers as Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin, had an app, although they certainly had “appetites.”

All that has changed of course. And now Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” and the show’s producer, Jeffrey Seller, have announced the creation of the official app for the musical — available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Initial offerings will include “an app-based show lottery” (the current web-based lottery will continue to exist), stickers, camera filters, a merchandise store, music, news, tickets and exclusive content about Miranda and the various “Hamilton” companies,” today’s announcement stated.

The app also will soon include exclusive ticket access, augmented reality, an enhanced #EduHam experience, and interactive karaoke tracks.

In a prepared statement, Seller said: “We are constantly exploring ways to allow more people to experience ‘Hamilton’ in its many forms. This mobile app is designed to do just that — provide exciting new ways for fans to interact with and gain access to the musical they love.”

Miranda added, “With the roll-out of the HamApp, we are setting the stage, but it’s just the opening number. There is a lot more to this app that’s on the way, and I’m very excited to share it all with our fans in the coming months.”

The official “Hamilton” app launches Aug. 11, with the app-based lottery available in Chicago starting Aug. 29. Visit www.HamiltonBroadway.com/app.

Here are the details according to today’s official announcement: