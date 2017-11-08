Neither Alexander Hamilton, nor any of such scientifically-minded Founding Fathers as Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin, had an app, although they certainly had “appetites.”
All that has changed of course. And now Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” and the show’s producer, Jeffrey Seller, have announced the creation of the official app for the musical — available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Initial offerings will include “an app-based show lottery” (the current web-based lottery will continue to exist), stickers, camera filters, a merchandise store, music, news, tickets and exclusive content about Miranda and the various “Hamilton” companies,” today’s announcement stated.
The app also will soon include exclusive ticket access, augmented reality, an enhanced #EduHam experience, and interactive karaoke tracks.
In a prepared statement, Seller said: “We are constantly exploring ways to allow more people to experience ‘Hamilton’ in its many forms. This mobile app is designed to do just that — provide exciting new ways for fans to interact with and gain access to the musical they love.”
Miranda added, “With the roll-out of the HamApp, we are setting the stage, but it’s just the opening number. There is a lot more to this app that’s on the way, and I’m very excited to share it all with our fans in the coming months.”
The official “Hamilton” app launches Aug. 11, with the app-based lottery available in Chicago starting Aug. 29. Visit www.HamiltonBroadway.com/app.
Here are the details according to today’s official announcement:
App-based #Ham4Ham Lottery: This will enable easier access to fans wishing to enter to win two tickets to “Hamilton” for $10 each. The app-based lottery is now available for the national tour in Los Angeles, and will be available in New York on Aug. 22 and Chicago on Aug. 29. For details and to enter the lottery online, visit HamiltonBroadway.com/Lottery.
Shareable stickers: You can now chat with friends using specially designed lyric stickers and “Hamilton” emojis. You also can browse #HamArt stickers featuring the work of fans across the globe, and submit your own for a chance to be included in future app sticker packs.
#HamCam: You can “transform yourself into your favorite Schuyler sister, tell your friends you’re in the room where it happens, and become the ten-dollar founding father,” with unique filters to create one-of-a-kind “Hamilton” photos.
Merchandise store: You can access exclusive apparel and souvenirs, and can download or stream the Grammy Award-winning cast recording and the “Hamilton Mixtape.”
News and exclusive content: The app will enable you to be the first to hear about new blocks of tickets, to read articles written by the cast and creative team, and to watch exclusive videos from Lin-Manuel Miranda.