Hannibal Buress sends lookalike to ‘Spider-Man’ red carpet

LOS ANGELES — Comedian and Chicago native Hannibal Buress pranked Wednesday night’s premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” by sending a lookalike in his place.

Buress posted a screenshot of his impostor doing an interview for a red carpet livestream.

I’m out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

An author named Joe Carroll has identified himself on Instagram as Burress’ stand-in, writing that Buress told him to “crash the red carpet since he couldn’t make it.” On his Instagram account, Carroll wrote: When @hannibalburess you up and tells you to crash the red carpet since he couldn’t make it…. You crash the damn red carpet.”

Entertainment Weekly reports Buress tweeted earlier Wednesday an offer of $500 for a lookalike to attend an event in his place.

Buress’ representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Buress plays a high school coach in the “Spider-Man” reboot that opens July 7.

Buress later tweeted an article on the prank with the note, “It’s called extreme FOMO.” (FOMO is online slang for “fear of missing out.”)

Associated Press; Contributing: Sun-Times staff reporter Miriam Di Nunzio