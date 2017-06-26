‘La Havana Madrid’ will enjoy a summer run at Goodman Theatre

Sandra Delgado, creator of "La Havana Madrid," backed by Carpacho y Su Super Comb, at The 1700 Theater at Steppenwolf. | Joel Maisonet

Chicagoans can continue their love affair with the critically acclaimed “La Havana Madrid,” when the Teatro Vista production settles in for a summerlong engagement at the Goodman Theatre, July 21-Aug.20.

Sandra Delgado’s spirited, inspired-by-true-events tales of Puerto Rican, Colombian and Cuban immigrants “who found refuge in the play’s titled nightclub” in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood in the 1960s, features an eight-member cast lead by Delgado as a “mystical woman who conjures stories and songs performed live each night by Colombian-American musican Roberto “Carpacoh” Marin and his renowned Carpacho y Su Super Combo,” according to today’s announcement.

The play arrives on the heels of sold-out runs at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre and Logan Square’s The Miracle Center. It is directed by Teatro Vist ensemble member Cheryl Lynn Bruce.

For more information and tickets ($30-$50) which go on sale June 28, visit goodmantheatre.or/lahavanamadrid.

