HBO takes subtle approach to filming ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Adapting a hit from one medium to another can be tricky business. To find out why, one just needs to speak with Emmy-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato about their latest project for HBO, “Every Brilliant Thing.”

Bailey and Barbato have earned plenty of acclaim for their more than 20 directing and producing projects for the network, including Carrie Fisher’s “Wishful Drinking” (2010) and “The Strange History of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” But they faced a particular set of challenges in adapting “Every Brilliant Thing,” a stage show hailed in the United Kingdom before it ran for 16 weeks through March 2015 at New York’s Barrow Street Theatre.

“It is a very unique theater experience: There’s a lot of audience participation, it changes every single night,” explained Barbato, a New Jersey native. “So then the challenge became, ‘How can we document this vibrant show and capture the authenticity of the experience?’ ”

Said Bailey, “The play is in the round and the audience is fully involved, so it was just a challenge to capture that without impacting the experience for the audience, because we were worried that if our cameras were so obvious the audience would feel sort of intimidated. The theater piece itself is very dimly lit, and we needed more light, No. 1, and No. 2 it’s shot in the round so it was hard not to shoot all of the other cameras.

“So it was technically a little challenging to figure out ways to be true to the experience and capture the experience rather than kill the experience, rather than get in the way of the experience.”

Starring actor and comedian Jonny Donahoe in a remarkable solo performance, “Every Brilliant Thing” is a poignant, occasionally heartbreaking and frequently funny look at a life lived in the shadow of depression and suicide.

Calling on audience members to serve as Donahoe’s unsuspecting co-stars, the powerful piece counteracts the isolating nature of depression, instead enforcing the idea that we are all in this together, after all.

“If it doesn’t affect you personally, we all know someone or love someone who’s affected by depression,” Barbato said. “So, to see a show that we are all so universally connected to the subject matter but to see it done in a way where you actually can laugh and enjoy a huge part of it is really unusual.”

“Every Brilliant Thing” premieres Monday on HBO in what feels like a concerted effort by the network to push back against the anxiety, stress and sadness that for many is synonymous with the holiday season. Later playdates are on Tuesday, Thursday and Dec. 31.

“I think that HBO is committed to trying to get the broadest audience for this film but also for it to have the biggest impact it might possibly have,” Barbato said, “and counter-programming it during the holidays is just one of the many examples of their brilliance in terms of marketing it and getting it out there.”

Alex Biese, USA TODAY Network