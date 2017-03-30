Hershey Felder bringing ‘Tchaikovsky’ to Chicago

Hershey Felder will be returning to Chicago with his Midwest premiere of “Our Great Tchaikovsky” Sept 6-Oct. 1 at the Royal George Theatre. The one-man play-with-music, with book and performance by Felder, is directed by Trevor Hay. The show examines the Russian composer’s life and politics.

Tickets, $60, are now on sale at the theater box office, 1641 N. Halsted, or by phone at (312) 988-9000.

“Tchaikovsky’s music has mesmerized me since as a child upon first hearing his 6th Symphony, the ‘Pathetique’ playing on our home radio. Four decades later, I was invited to create the character of Tchaikovsky on the stage to be performed ultimately in Russia, and what I have encountered as part of the journey is nothing short of amazing and terrifying,” says Felder, in today’s announcement. “For the first time in creating these classical characters, rather than just present a story, I will show the audience how the character is created. And in so doing, hope to discover the great Tchaikovsky himself.”

Felder’s previous one-man productions have included the critically acclaimed “George Gershwin Alone,” “Monsieur Chopin,” “Beethoven,” “Maestro (Leonard Bernstein)” and “Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin.”

