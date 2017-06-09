High-rise proposal includes Northlight Theatre’s return to Evanston

A preliminary proposal for what would be Evanston’s tallest building will boast a 37-story mixed-use structure on the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, according to several reports, including a new home for Northlight Theatre.

Chicago.curbed.com reports that Farpoint Development unveiled its plans for the downtown Evanston glassy tower, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, at a local ward informational meeting Tuesday night. The proposed structure would include, according to the report, “152 rental apartments, 153 hotel rooms, 258 parking stalls, a restaurant space, and a new home for the Northlight Theatre,” which currently makes its home at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. The new Evanston location, according to the Tribune, would include a “350-seat main stage” and a 100-seat second performance venue.

The entire project is in the very early planning stages. Evanstonnow.com reports “the project is seeking planned development allowances beyond the basic level set in the city’s zoning code, [and] would ultimately require a two-thirds vote by the City Council to be approved.”