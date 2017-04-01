‘Honky Tonk Angels’ a heavenly trip with women of country music

Let’s hear it for the women of country music — that indomitable clan that includes Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Roseanne Cash, Tammy Wynette, Bobbie Gentry and so many more. Yes, let’s hear it for the women with small-town roots and big-time dreams — the ladies who must deal with two-timin’ men, hypocritical neighbors and homesickness, but who somehow manage to prevail, even if it takes a couple of shots of whiskey, a few female friends and a career venture to Nashville to make it through the storm. And don’t forget, a pair of cowboy boots never hurts either, even if they’re eventually replaced by something a bit fancier.

‘HONKY TONK ANGELS’

Highly recommended

When: Through Jan. 29

Where: Theo Ubique Cabaret Theater, 6970 N. Glenwood

Tickets: $34 – $39 (optional dinner $25)

Info: www.theo-u.com

Run time: 2 hours, with one intermission

In other words: Welcome to “Honky Tonk Angels,” the bravura musical revue now at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre that pays homage to the irresistible songbook that has grown up around such women. The creation of Ted Swindley (whose revue, “Always Patsy Cline,” enjoyed great success at Theo Ubique back in 2014), the show is packed with talent — from a trio of singing actresses (Colette Todd, Leryn Turlington and Jacquelyn Jones), under the expertly limned direction of Courtney Crouse, to a dynamite band featuring the ever-sensational pianist-music director Jeremy Ramey and his musicians (Carlos Mendoza, Alex Piazza and Perry Cowdery), along with bursts of hard-stompin’ choreography by Cameron Turner.

In addition to about two dozen classic songs — many rendered with breathtakingly beautiful vocal harmonies — the show comes with just enough of a story line to keep you rooting for its three quite different female characters. And each of the songs is cleverly deployed to supply a bit of background or move the story forward.

Angela (Todd, the exuberant redhead of the group), is the sassy, attractive wife of a good ole boy who’s not always so good, and the mother of six kids. Darlene (Turlington, the guitar-strumming girl with the luminous face) is the youngest of the women — the girl with West Virginia coal mining roots who grew up poor, cares for her widowed dad, and has already experienced some serious romantic heartbreak. And Sue Ellen (the statuesque Jones) is the most worldly of the three — having divorced twice, and relocated from small town Texas to Los Angeles, where she works in an office and must fend off the advances of her married boss.

The three Meet Cute, as each decides to throw caution to the winds and catch the bus that will take them to Nashville. And they bond just long enough to become something of an overnight hit in a Nashville club where they exchange their jeans for outfits just flashy enough to justify their newly devised group name, The Honky Tonk Angels.

Along the way there are wonderful renditions of such classics as “Stand by Your Man,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ and “Harper Valley PTA” (sung with great verve by Todd); “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Ode to Billy Joe” and “Fancy” (touchingly performed by Turlington); and “9 to 5,” “These Boots are Made for Walkin’,” and “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial” (all given an acid bite by Jones).

But the show really soars when the three blend their clarion voices and their ideally synchronized (but winningly individual) moves. Bill Morey’s costumes, which trace the women’s changing situations, are ideal, as is Adam Veness’ set, which shifts from washboard rustic to shimmery Nashville nightlife, with shelves of tip-kicking cowboy boots to be found on one wall of Theo Ubique’s intimate space.

The show also comes with a lovely ending, the details of which should not to be given away here, although it should be said that it unfolds by way of soaring performances of “Angels Among Us” and “Amazing Grace.” To cut to the chase: You are strongly advised to reserve a seat on the front porch.