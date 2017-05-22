How ‘Dancing’ finals will play out for David Ross & the rest

Lindsay Arnold and David Ross dance the tango on the May 15 episode of "Dancing with the Stars." They're in the finals, which kick off Monday night on ABC.| ABC/Eric McCandless

Hey Chicago, what do you say?

The finals of “Dancing with the Stars” have arrived.

In the two-part finals finale, Cubs Catcher David Ross, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and NFL running back Rashad Jennings will go toe-to-toe for the coveted mirrorball trophy beginning at 7 p.m. Monday night on ABC.

After weeks of defying the odds, plenty of hard work and determination, average scores and riding a tidal wave of fan votes that have helped propel him (and his partner Linsday Arnold) to the finals, Ross will have three more chances to show off his dancing prowess in two nights of competition.

So here’s a look at how Monday night’s one-hour, part-one finals, and Tuesday night’s two-hour grand finale (starting at 7:30 p.m.) will go down according to the following official word from ABC:

Monday night: The three couples will each perform a Redemption Style dance (Viennese waltz or quickstep), and a Freestyle dance (where pretty much anything goes, and judges/viewers can evaluate the creativeness and expertise of the finalists). There will be no elimination Monday. For their Redemption Style dance, Ross and Arnold will tackle the Viennese waltz, danced to “Let’s Hurt Tonight” (by OneRepublic). Their freestyle will be all about baseball, as the couple will dance to a medley of “It Takes Two” and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock/Ronnie Neuman For their Redemption Style dance, Jennings and his partner Emma Slater will dance a Viennese waltz to “Dark Times” (by The Weeknd, featuring Ed Sheeran). Their freestyle will be danced to a medley of “Let’s Go” and Uptown Funk” (from Drumline/Mark Ronson, featuring Bruno Mars). For their Redemption Style dance, Kordei and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the quickstep to “Check it Out” (by Oh the Larceny). Their freestyle will be danced to “What the World Needs Now is Love” (by Andra Day). Tuesday night: Each couple will perform a new routine as part of a “24-Hour Fusion Challenge” in which they will fuse two contrasting dance styles that they’ve previously performed this season. The scoring/winner determination: Viewer votes and judges’ points from May 15 and May 22 will be combined along with the judges’ points from the 24-Hour Fusion Challenge to determine the winner.

Ross made his “DWTS” dancing debut on March 20, performing the quickstep. Here’s a look at the performance that started his journey to the finals: