If ‘Assassin’s Creed’ knew it was dumb, it would be more fun

There is one shining moment midway through “Assassin’s Creed” where Michael Fassbender chuckles in abject bewilderment and, making good use of this PG-13-rated film’s one allotted F-bomb, asks, “What the f— is going on?”

It’s the film’s only genuine moment and may as well be its tagline.

Another entry in a long line of good video games adapted into terrible movies, “Assassin’s Creed” is ragingly stupid. That its incoherent plotline is treated with the utmost reverence by skilled thespians only brings its idiocy into sharper relief. When the cold open, set in 1492 Spain, segues to the credit sequences with the pealing of an electric guitar, it’s a sign of the tonal lunacy to come.

Fassbender plays Callum Lynch, a convicted murderer who’s executed by lethal injection in a Texas prison but wakes up on a medical table in Madrid. Hovering over him is Sofia (Marion Cotillard), who does little to explain how he got there from the execution chamber. But she needs his help. Under the guidance of her father Rikkin (Jeremy Irons), she’s the lead scientist for a shadowy organization dedicated to the perfection of humankind and the eradication of violence.

To find the cure for violence, she needs to access Callum’s genetic memory with a device called the Animus, which allows a person to experience the lives of their ancestors. Callum is related to Aguilar de Nerha (played by Fassbender in subtitled flashbacks), a member of the Assassins, who “work in the dark to preserve the light.” The Assassins are at war with the Templars, a powerful organization that seeks control over mankind.

Aguilar’s memories are important because he is the last known person to have had possession of an object known as the Apple of Eden, which contains the seed of man’s first disobedience and the genetic code for free will. By eradicating free will, Sofia and Rikkin can also eradicate violence.

To be clear, this is all very dumb. That the film doesn’t know it is agony. There’s no levity in the writing, no light touch in the filmmaking. Whether a scene is set in 15th-century Spain, or modern-day Madrid or London, the visuals are murky and heavily filtered, the approximately $130 million production obscured with mist, fog or smoke in nearly all instances.

There are five Oscar nominations (and two wins) between the film’s three main actors, and the cast is rounded out with such greats as Charlotte Rampling, Brendan Gleeson and Michael Kenneth Williams. This is top-shelf talent. It isn’t like other video-game movies, where Raul Julia chewed scenery in “Street Fighter” or Ben Kingsley showed up for the paycheck in “BloodRayne”; these people are invested. And Fassbender, who is not wanting for projects or critical acclaim, even produced the film.

Whatever promise they saw in the project is a mystery, because the end result is about as fun as the Spanish inquisition.

Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY Network

★

20th Century Fox presents a film directed by Justin Kurzel and written by Bill Collage, Adam Cooper and Michael Lesslie, based on the video game. Rated PG-13 (for intense sequences of violence and action, thematic elements and brief strong language). Running time: 140 minutes. Now showing at local theaters.