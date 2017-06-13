Itzhak Perlman to headline Ravinia gala; replacing ailing Lang Lang

Ravinia Festival announced today iconic violinist Itzhak Perlman will now headline the venue’s annual gala, replacing pianist Lang Lang who is bowing out due to an ailment.

Perlman will be joined by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with conductor Christoph Eschenbach for the July 29 gala benefiting Ravinia’s “Reach/Teach/Play education initiatives.

According to the announcement: “Due to continued physical therapy prompted by inflammation in his left arm, the originally scheduled soloist, pianist Lang Lang, has been forced to cancel his concert appearances through the end of the summer. He extends his apologies and looks forward to making music again soon.”

The evening’s new repertoire will be announced at a later date.

“Itzhak joins the entire Ravinia Family in wishing one of our own, Lang Lang, a complete and speedy recovery along with an open invitation,” said Ravinia President and CEO Welz Kauffman in today’s announcement.