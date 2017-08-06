Jacob Dickey to step into lead role of ‘Aladdin’ in Chicago

Jacob Dickey will star as the title character in the North American tour of "Aladdin." | SUPPLIED PHOTO

Veteran Broadway actor Jacob Dickey will be stepping into the title role in “Aladdin,” the Disney stage musical currently playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through Sept. 10. Dickey will be replacing Adam Jacobs, who, according to an official statement, is “out on a minor medical leave of absence until further notice.”

Dickey will step into the role beginning tonight, joining the National Touring production direct from Broadway where he was starring in role. His previous credits include “Mama Mia!” and “Next to Normal.”

Tickets are available at broadwayinchicago.com or the theater box office, 151 W. Randolph.