James Beard Award-winner Chef Michael Mina to open Chicago eatery

Chicago’s culinary universe is adding another star.

James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Mina will open Margaux Brasserie later this spring at the Waldorf Astoria on East Walton Place.

The restaurant’s cuisine and decor will combine for a Parisian café aesthetic, featuring “elevated French cuisine” and locally sourced ingredients.

In addition to the tony dining room, the lobby level of the hotel will feature a classic French patisserie called Petit Margeaux. Both eateries will be helmed by executive Chef Brent Balika.

“We have wanted to be part of Chicago’s stellar restaurant scene for quite some time and are excited to join this community in the most iconic of neighborhoods with the opening of Margeaux Brasserie and Petit Margeaux at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago,” Mina said in a statement.

Mina’s restaurant group currently manages 30 establishments including his world-renowned namesake Michael Mina in San Francisco, and two critically acclaimed Las Vegas eateries, the upscale wood-fired steakhouse StripSteak at Mandalay Bay and the seafood gem Michael Mina at the Bellagio.