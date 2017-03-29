‘James Beard Eats Week’ culinary celebration returns to Chicago

Choose Chicago, in partnership with CS Magazine and the Illinois Restaurant Association, today announced the return of “James Beard Eats Week,” April 21–May 1. More than 130 Chicago-area restaurants will be offering a special menu or dish inspired by the legendary James Beard, know as the “Dean of American Cookery.”

Among the offerings: How about a six-course tasting menu at Capital Grille for $115? Or broiled swordfish with salad, prepared via James Beards’ recipe (olive oil, lemon juice and basil) for $36 at The Gage? Of the crab & quinoa salad (King Crab, charred artichoke hearts, Hearts of Palm, bell peppers, quinoa, apple cider vinaigrette) at Prime and Provisions for $22?

“People continue to come from all over the world to experience Chicago’s culinary scene and hosting the James Beard Awards gives Chicago a tremendous opportunity to celebrate our leading role as a culinary destination as well as our world-renowned chefs and restaurants,” said David Whitaker, Choose Chicago President & CEO, in a prepared statement. “Eats Week gives locals and visitors alike a chance to experience it first-hand.”

All the participating restaurants will also make a $100 donation to the James Beard Foundation Scholarship Fund, which supports aspiring Chicago culinary students.

The James Beard Eats Week is one of several special events leading up to the 2017 James Beard Awards gala, which will be held May 1 at the Civic Opera House, recognizing the best in Chicago’s culinary community.

Earlier this month, JBF announced the establishment of a James Beard Foundation Greens Chicago chapter. The Greens is a membership-based club for “foodies under 40,” through which members can attend wine tastings, multi-course dinners, cooking classes, check out the newest restaurants, discover the ever-evolving work of the area’s chefs, and explore the latest culinary trends. Annual membership is $75 (events are extra). Visit jamesbeard.org for more info, and to join.