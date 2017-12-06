Jane Fonda to be honored by film festival next month

Jane Fonda will be honored by the Chicago International Film Festival with a career achievement award. | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo

Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda will be honored by the Chicago International Film Festival at a gala event later this summer.

“A Tribute to Jane Fonda” — including an on-stage Q&A conversation with the Hollywood legend — will take place at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel at 6:30 p.m. July 29 and feature a video retrospective of her long and iconic career. The evening will conclude with Fonda being presented the festival’s Gold Hugo Career Achievement Award for her contributions to both film and television.

Led by lead sponsor Sage Private Wealth Group, the tribute will be co-chaired by Cinema Chicago governing board member Lauren Robishaw and Corbin Horn, director of decorative arts at Leslie Hindman Auctioneers.

In the words of festival founder and CEO Michael Kutza, “I have grown up on the films of Jane Fonda, from ‘Barbarella’ and ‘They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?’ to ‘Klute’ and ‘Coming Home’ — and I am now enchanted all over again by her television series, ‘Grace and Frankie.’ She continually reinvents herself in exciting and brilliant ways.”

For ticket information, go to chicagofilmfestival.com.