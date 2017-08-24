Jay Thomas, starred on ‘Murphy Brown,’ ‘Cheers’ has died

Actor Jay Thomas, whose most famous roles include that of TV talk show host Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown” and hockey player Eddie LeBec on “Cheers,” has died. he was 69.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, the actor succumbed to cancer, said his agent, Don Buchwald.

Other television credits include “Ray Donovan” and “Love and War.”

Mr. Thomas was also known for 13 appearances on “Late Night with David Letterman,” always during the holiday season, in which he’d relate what Letterman once called “the single greatest talk show story ever,” about the late “Lone Ranger” star Clayton Moore. Mr. Thomas and Letterman would then follow-up with a skit during which he and Letterman would try to knock a pizza off the top of a Christmas tree by throwing a football at the pie. The story and the pizza stunt became an annual tradition for six years on the show, ending in 2014.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.