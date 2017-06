Jennifer Lawrence is fine after emergency plane landing

In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is safe and sound following an emergency landing of the private plane she was flying in late Saturday according to Deadline.com and other reports.

Departing Louisville, Kentucky, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York, after both engines on the private plane failed according to the story: one in flight and the second during the emergency landing.

Read more here.