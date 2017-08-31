Jessie Mueller’s first movie role will be in a Spielberg film

By now, the meteoric Broadway career of Chicago-bred actress Jessie Mueller is a well-known story, with a Tony Award win for her starring role in “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” followed by a Tony nomination for her follow-up starring role in the Sara Bareille’s musical, “Waitress.”

Now comes word that Mueller will be seen in her feature film debut playing the role of advice columnist Judith Martin (more widely known as “Miss Manners”), in the Steven Spielberg movie, ‘The Post.”

A story about the Washington Post’s 1971 publishing of the Pentagon Papers, the film features a starry cast that includes Meryl Streep (as the newspaper’s publisher, Katherine Graham), Tom Hanks (as editor Ben Bradlee), Sara Paulson, Stark Sands, as well as two other familiar Chicago-bred talents — Tracy Letts and Carrie Coon (as columnist Meg Greenfield). “The Post” premieres in limited release on Dec. 22.

In addition, already announced for next spring is the fact that Mueller will be starring as Julie Jordan in the Broadway revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, “Carousel,” with a cast to include “Hamilton” actor Joshua Henry and opera diva Renee Fleming. (It is being produced by Scott Rudin and Roy Furman.)

Small wonder Mueller hasn’t had time yet to make her first album yet, although she has often said that is something on her wish list.