Jimmy Buffett to play Wrigley Field for second time

Jimmy Buffett performs July 29, 2016 on NBC's "Today" show in New York (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

He was the first artist to headline a concert at Wrigley Field back in 2005. Now Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band will return to the ballpark for a concert at 7 p.m. July 15. Special guest will be Huey Lewis & The News.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb.10 at Cubs.com/JimmyBuffett. There’s an 8-ticket limit per customer.

Wrigley Field will host a slew of concerts this summer including Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (June 29); Dead and Company (June 30-July 1); James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt (July 17); Billy Joel (Aug. 11); Green Day (Aug. 24); and Zac Brown Band (Aug. 26).