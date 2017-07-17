Joe Biden’s ‘American Promise’ memoir tour headed to Chicago

Former Vice President Joe Biden will embark on a nationwide book tour this fall in support of the Nov. 14 release of his memoir, “PROMISE ME, DAD: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose”(Flatiron Books). The tour will bring him to Chicago on Dec. 11 to the Chicago Theatre for an evening of conversation.

According to the official tour announcement Monday, in the book, Vice President Biden will reveal the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges and live with purpose. “It’s a lucky man who gets out of bed every morning, puts his feet on the ground, knows what he wants to do, and knows it still matters,” the vice president said via the statement. “I still count myself lucky.”

The book focuses on the year 2015, when Biden’s son, Beau, passed away after battling brain cancer, and Biden announced he would not seek the Democratic nomination for president.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. July 28 at ticketmaster.com or at the theater box office, 175 N. State. A special pre-sale begins at 10 a.m July 18.

Here are the tour dates (as of July 17) per today’s official announcement:

11/13 – New York, NY – Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Center Academy of Music

11/17 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

11/18 – Miami, FL – Miami Book Fair

11/19 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

11/20 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

11/25 – Nantucket, MA – Mary P. Walker Auditorium

11/27 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/30 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/2 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

12/3 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

12/4 – Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre

12/7 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

12/8 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

12/9 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

12/10 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

12/11 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

12/13 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

12/14 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium