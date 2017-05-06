Jon Stewart to host Warrior Games opening at Soldier Field

Jon Stewart, seen here during a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," will emcee the opening ceremony for the upcoming Warrior Games in Chicago. | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Jon Stewart, the former host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, has been tapped as the emcee for the opening ceremony and concert for the Department of Defense Warrior Games, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Soldier Field.

Already announced were Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, who will headline the concert that evening — kicking off the 2017 Warrior Games, a Paralympic-style competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans.

The games in Chicago will take place between June 30 and July 8, where approximately 265 individuals will represent teams from all branches of the U.S. armed forces. In addition, members of the United Kingdom and Australian defense forces will participate in eight sports, including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball.