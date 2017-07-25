Jordan Klepper’s late-night ‘Opposition’ to premiere Sept. 25

Former “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” correspondent Jordan Klepper’s late-night talk show will be called “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper,” it was announced today. The series will premiere Sept. 25 on Comedy Central in its 10:30 p.m. time slot.

According to today’s announcement, “‘The Opposition with Jordan Klepper’ will satirize the hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left. ‘The Opposition’ is the voice of the new America. It is the America that defines its own reality. It’s the America of paid protestors, Obama’s birth certificate, and the certainty that CNN is fake news.”

Klepper is also an alum of New York’s Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Before landing “The Daily Show,” Klepper toured with Second City and performed at Chicago’s iO with several teams and in shows including “Whirled News Tonight” and “Late Night Late Show.”