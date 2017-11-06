Joy Harjo follows the spirit of her Native American roots

Poet and musician Joy Harjo, winner of the 2017 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize. She got the tattoo on her hand during a trip to Tahiti and says, "The figures are related to ocean guardians and are basically protection for my writing and music." (Photo: Karen Kuehn)

In her poem “Everybody Has a Heartache: A Blues,” Joy Harjo — the recipient of the 2017 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, the prestigious award that honors a living U.S. poet for outstanding lifetime achievement — conjures a familiar scene at O’Hare airport. But she injects it with a subtle hint of the spiritual.

She begins this way: “In the United terminal in Chicago at five on a Friday afternoon/The sky is breaking with rain and wind and all the flights/Are delayed forever. We will never get to where we are going/And there’s no way back to where we’ve been./The sun and the moon have disappeared to an island far from anywhere./Everybody has a heartache —. ”

Harjo then goes on to capture more details of life as travelers wait at their gates, from “The man with his head bobbing to music no one else can hear,” to the “Baby girl dressed to impress, [who] toddles about with lace on this and ruffle on that — Her mother’s relatives are a few hundred miles away poised to welcome. They might as well live on a planet of ice cream.”

The Lilly Award, to be presented Monday at the Poetry Foundation in Chicago, is given annually to a living American poet “whose lifetime accomplishments warrant singular recognition.” Established in 1986 and administered by the Poetry Foundation, the award is not only prestigious, but comes with a $100,000 honorarium, making it one of the nation’s largest literary prizes.

“I’m really not sure how the prize works, but it’s not something you can apply for,” said Harjo, who also is a noted teacher (she joined the faculty of the American Indian Studies Program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2013, and in 2016 was appointed to the Chair of Excellence in the Department of English at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville), as well as a saxophonist and vocalist. “All I know is that one day I got an email saying the president of the Foundation wanted to speak with me. And I was happy that it was in Chicago, because it’s an incredible city and I write some of my best poems there.”

“I think what many people fail to understand is that indigenous cultures have influenced all elements of American literature and music, and that this has been woven in from the beginning,” said Harjo, who learned Navajo and proudly notes that six of her seven grandchildren are half Navajo. “Just follow the path of the forced Indian removal: the ‘Trail of Tears’ of the early 19th century under which the government forcibly removed tribes from their ancestral homelands in the eastern United States to lands west of the Mississippi territory.”

For many years she performed with her band, Poetic Justice, and currently tours with Arrow Dynamics. She has released four albums of original music, including “Red Dreams, A Trail Beyond Tears” (2010), and won a Native American Music Award for best female artist of the year in 2009. In addition, she has been performing her one-woman show “Wings of Night Sky, Wings of Morning Light” since 2009, and is currently at work on a musical play, “We Were There When Jazz Was Invented,” which suggests how “Southeast Native peoples were part of the jazz story in Kansas City and beyond — something usually left out in the histories.”

As for how she will use her award, Harjo said: “It takes a while for something like this to set in. It’s such an honor, and I see it as the opening of a door for indigenous and women poets to be heard. I do know that I want to find a way to support young poets in some way.”