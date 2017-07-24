Justin Bieber cancels remainder of his Purpose World tour

In a statement from tour publicists today, Justin Bieber is cancelling the remaining dates of his current world tour. There were fourteen dates remaining on the schedule, including stops in the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines. The tour kicked off 18 months ago and played the Allstate Arena in April.

The statement reads:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

The 23-year old Bieber was recently banned from performing in China, after the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture released a statement saying: “His series of misbehaviors while living abroad and during his performances in China has caused public resentment. To regulate the domestic entertainment market and purify its environment, we find it inappropriate to bring in performers with bad behaviors.”

The Grammy-winning Canadian singer has amassed five No. 1 singles and albums in his career. His hits include “Baby,” “One Time,” “One Less Lonely Girl,” “All That Matters” and “Love Yourself.”