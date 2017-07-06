Kathy Bates to headline event raising funds to battle breast cancer

Once again, the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation is bringing in a major headliner for its annual fundraising luncheon — an event that has raised more than $32 million to fight breast cancer since the foundation’s debut in 1985.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Academy Award winner Kathy Bates — herself a two-time cancer survivor — who will address the Oct. 2 luncheon at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan. Proceeds from the event will support contributions to breast cancer research, fellowships and educational programs at Northwestern Medical and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

Co-chaired by Sofia Ahmad Jones and Julie Roth Novack, the Bates luncheon will also feature a popular annual “Purse-Sue The Cure” auction, showcasing more than 200 new, collectible and kids handbags from top retailers, boutiques and private collections. For ticket information on the luncheon, go to lynnsage.org or call (312) 926-7133.

Bates has had a truly legendary career on stage, television and in film. The Tony nominee has won several Obie Awards and won the Oscar and Golden Globe for her chilling portrayal of an author’s obsessed fan in Rob Reiner’s hit movie “Misery.” The actress also won both a Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics Choice Award for her performance in Mike Nichols’ political drama “Primary Colors.”

The actress has received 12 Emmy Award nominations — and has won two of the coveted television trophies for her work on “Two and a Half Men,” and for the wonderfully evil Madame LaLurie on “American Horror Story: Coven.”