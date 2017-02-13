Kelly Osbourne heading here to promote new book

TV personality, actress, red carpet mainstay and now author Kelly Osbourne will be in the Chicago area this spring to promote her new book, “There Is No F***ing Secret.” Osbourne will be at an event sponsored by Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville on April 27 — two days after the memoir is released.

Osbourne writes about a wide range of topics, including growing up as the daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and her mom and fellow reality star Sharon Osbourne, her take on the world of fashion, her experiences in rehab and her work with Joan Rivers.

The April 27 event will begin at 7 p.m. at Pfeiffer Hall on the campus of North Central College in Naperville.

Osbourne first gained fame when she was part of her family’s reality series, “The Osbournes,” which won an Emmy in 2002. She went on to carve out a career as a fashion expert on such shows as E’s “The Fashion Police” and as a judge on the “Project Runway” spinoff, “Project Runway: Junior,” currently in its second season on Lifetime.

Osbourne is a regular red carpet commentator for major award shows, including the Oscars, the SAG Awards, the Golden Globes, the Emmys and the Grammys. She also competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” served as a judge on “Australia’s Got Talent,” and has lent her voice to a number of animated film projects. Osbourne recently made her stage debut in a London production of “Chicago,” portraying the prison matron, Mama Morton.