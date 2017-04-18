Kevin Spacey to host Tony Awards

Veteran stage and film actor Kevin Spacey is hosting the 2017 Tony Awards.

The ceremony airs live at 7 p.m. June 11 on CBS. Spacey won a Tony in 1991 for best actor for his portrayal of Uncle Louie in “Lost in Yonkers,” and was nominated in 1999 for his role in “The Iceman Cometh.”

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, and who stars as the president on the Netflix series “House of Cards,” will be honored in Chicago on May 13 where he will receive the Gene Siskel Film Center Renaissance Award.

“I was their 2nd choice for ‘Usual Suspects,’ 4th choice for ‘America Beauty’ and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction,” said Spacey in a statement. “Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”

“We are thrilled to have Kevin, who has mastered the Broadway stage, the big and small screens and the West End, host this year’s Tony Awards! His spirit and passion for live theatre makes him the perfect host, and we can’t wait to see the energy he brings to Radio City on Tony night!” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing, in today’s announcement.