Keys N Krates, Borgeous among Spring Awakening lineup

Festival-goers attend day one of the Spring Awakening Music Festival at Addams/Medill Park, Friday, June 10, 2016. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Spring Awakening Music Festival today announced additional artists for its 2017 lineup.

The newly announced include: Borgeous, Keys N Krates, Mr. Carmack, Robin Schultz, Malaa, Headhunterz, Mija, What So Not, Vanic, TJR, Alan Walker and Ghastly. They join the initial list of performers including Afrojack, Diplo and Krewella announced last week (see list below). More than 80 artists are expected for this year’s festival, which will be presented on five stages.

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks. The EDM mega-festival runs June 9-11 at Addams/Medill Park, 1301 W. 14th St. Tickets (3-day general admission and VIP; 18+over) are available at springawakeningfestival.com

Here’s the Spring Awakening 2017 – Phase 1 & 2 lineup to date (*newly announced):

Afrojack

*Alan Walker

Alesso

Armin van Buuren

Axwell Ingrosso

*Borgeous

Datisk

Die Antwoord

Diplo

Duke Dumont

Excision

Galantis

*Ghastly

GRiZ

*Headhunterz

Jauz

*Keys N Krates

Krewella

Louis The Child

*Malaa

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

*Mija

*Robin Schulz

*TJR

*Vanic

*What So Not

Yellow Claw

ZHU