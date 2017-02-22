Spring Awakening Music Festival today announced additional artists for its 2017 lineup.
The newly announced include: Borgeous, Keys N Krates, Mr. Carmack, Robin Schultz, Malaa, Headhunterz, Mija, What So Not, Vanic, TJR, Alan Walker and Ghastly. They join the initial list of performers including Afrojack, Diplo and Krewella announced last week (see list below). More than 80 artists are expected for this year’s festival, which will be presented on five stages.
Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks. The EDM mega-festival runs June 9-11 at Addams/Medill Park, 1301 W. 14th St. Tickets (3-day general admission and VIP; 18+over) are available at springawakeningfestival.com
Here’s the Spring Awakening 2017 – Phase 1 & 2 lineup to date (*newly announced):
Afrojack
*Alan Walker
Alesso
Armin van Buuren
Axwell Ingrosso
*Borgeous
Datisk
Die Antwoord
Diplo
Duke Dumont
Excision
Galantis
*Ghastly
GRiZ
*Headhunterz
Jauz
*Keys N Krates
Krewella
Louis The Child
*Malaa
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
*Mija
*Robin Schulz
*TJR
*Vanic
*What So Not
Yellow Claw
ZHU