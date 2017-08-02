Lady Gaga has a message for critics of her body: “I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too.”
RELATED
Gaga’s Joanne World Tour to play Wrigley Field
Gaga responded on Instagram on Tuesday night to those who took shots at her physical appearance during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show. She included a picture of herself in a bare midriff in her post. In the caption she writes: “I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions.”
Overall, Gaga won rave reviews for her high-energy show, which was watched by more than 117 million people.
Gaga supporters were quick to rally around the singer with a barrage of tweets and other social media posts.
LADY GAGA GOT UP THERE WITH HER REAL BODY WITHOUT A PERFECTLY FLAT STOMACH OR AIRBRUSH I LOVE HER SO MUCH
— Emma Kate (@emmakateself) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga’s body is the perfect amount of realistic-I’m-in-great-shape-and-not-anorexic. Great role model for young women. #superbowl
— Samantha Lim (@iamsamlim) February 6, 2017