Lake County flooding causes Marriott to cancel Wednesday night show

Nathaniel Stampley plays Robert Kincaid and Kathy Voytko is Francesca Johnson in the Marriott Theatre production of "The Bridges of Madison County." | Liz Lauren

The flooding rains that devastated much of Lake County on Wednesday caused Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire to cancel the evening performance of “The Bridges of Madison County.”

According to a spokesperson for the theater, the venue was not flooded, however the parking lots on the resort property were affected by high water.

Ticketholders affected can call the box office at (847) 634-0200 for a refund or for tickets to any remaining performances.