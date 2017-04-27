Laurie Metcalf, ‘War Paint’ leads nominated for Drama Desk Awards

Laurie Metcalf, who emerged from Chicago theater to become a national star of stage and television, is nominated for the first time for a Drama Desk Award.

She is in running for outstanding actress in a play for her work in “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Lucas Hnath’s new sequel to the Ibsen classic. In the category she competes against Cate Blanchett, Laura Linney, Amy Ryan and Harriet Walter.

The awards, open to professionals in New York theater both on and off Broadway, will be awarded June 4.

Also nominated are both leads of “War Paint,” Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone, for outstanding actress in a musical. “War Paint,” about the rivalry between mid-20th century cosmetics moguls Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden, had its world premiere last summer at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre before advancing to Broadway this spring.

For a complete list of nominations, go to dramadeskawards.com/nominees.